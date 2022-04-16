Overview

Dr. Irene Jovicic, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University College Of Dentistry.



Dr. Jovicic works at Naperville Dental Specialists in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.