Dr. Irene Sebastian, MD
Overview of Dr. Irene Sebastian, MD
Dr. Irene Sebastian, MD is an Alternative Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Alternative Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine.
Dr. Sebastian works at
Dr. Sebastian's Office Locations
Irene M Sebastian MD401 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 203, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 838-9804
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Very comprehensive, Dr. Sebastian's holistic approach is refreshing and very much appreciated.
About Dr. Irene Sebastian, MD
- Alternative Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Medical Center, Savannah Ga
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- St Louis University
Dr. Sebastian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sebastian works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebastian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebastian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebastian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.