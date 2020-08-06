Dr. Irene Sheynman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheynman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Sheynman, DDS
Dr. Irene Sheynman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
1st Family Dental of Andersonville5333 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 728-5333
1st Family Dental of Kedzie4901 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 509-9200
1st Family Dental of Logan Square2511 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 Directions (772) 772-5555
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing doctor, does outstanding work and quality. She is very reasonable and understanding of everyone’s situation
- Dentistry
- English
- 1356487276
- Marquette University / School of Dentistry
