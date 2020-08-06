See All General Dentists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Irene Sheynman, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Irene Sheynman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Sheynman works at 1st Family Dental in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1st Family Dental of Andersonville
    1st Family Dental of Andersonville
5333 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640 (773) 728-5333
  2. 2
    1st Family Dental of Kedzie
    1st Family Dental of Kedzie
4901 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 (773) 509-9200
  3. 3
    1st Family Dental of Logan Square
    1st Family Dental of Logan Square
2511 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 (772) 772-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Composite Fillings
Cosmetic Procedure
Dental Bridge
Composite Fillings
Cosmetic Procedure
Dental Bridge

Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Amazing doctor, does outstanding work and quality. She is very reasonable and understanding of everyone's situation
    About Dr. Irene Sheynman, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356487276
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Marquette University / School of Dentistry
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irene Sheynman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sheynman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sheynman works at 1st Family Dental in Chicago, IL.

    Dr. Sheynman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheynman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheynman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheynman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

