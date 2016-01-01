Dr. Irene Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irene Tan, MD
Dr. Irene Tan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
-
1
Einstein Orthopedics at Center One9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 827-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tan?
About Dr. Irene Tan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1083684500
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Temple University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.