Overview of Dr. Irene Tan, MD

Dr. Irene Tan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Tan works at Einstein Orthopedics at Center One in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.