Overview of Dr. Irene Tan, MD

Dr. Irene Tan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.



Dr. Tan works at Simi Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Group in Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.