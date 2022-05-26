See All Rheumatologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Irene Tong, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (18)
Map Pin Small Pasadena, CA
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Irene Tong, MD

Dr. Irene Tong, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Tong works at Dr's Dean T Noritake & Irene Y Tong in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sjögren's Syndrome, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr's Dean T Noritake & Irene Y Tong
    2750 E Washington Blvd Ste 120, Pasadena, CA 91107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 296-1387

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sjögren's Syndrome
Arthritis
Osteopenia
Sjögren's Syndrome
Arthritis
Osteopenia

Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 26, 2022
    Dr. Tong saved my life by doggedly asking a million questions and keeping all the weird pieces of my health suspended like puzzle pieces in the air until they fell into a constellation that fit my very rare disease. (Most people have to wait 6 years to get a diagnosis for this disease, and in that time, you lose a lot.) I was able to have a pretty normal life with a really serious disease because she caught it before it did its damage. You can complain about her slow office, her soft voice or whatever, but this woman is brilliant and diligent and the person you want to see when you know something is wrong with you, but it's vague and you are written off by others. She will leave no stone unturned in caring for you.
    May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Irene Tong, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962439299
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tong works at Dr's Dean T Noritake & Irene Y Tong in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tong’s profile.

    Dr. Tong has seen patients for Sjögren's Syndrome, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tong.

