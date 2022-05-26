Dr. Tong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irene Tong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irene Tong, MD
Dr. Irene Tong, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Tong works at
Dr. Tong's Office Locations
Dr's Dean T Noritake & Irene Y Tong2750 E Washington Blvd Ste 120, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 296-1387
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tong saved my life by doggedly asking a million questions and keeping all the weird pieces of my health suspended like puzzle pieces in the air until they fell into a constellation that fit my very rare disease. (Most people have to wait 6 years to get a diagnosis for this disease, and in that time, you lose a lot.) I was able to have a pretty normal life with a really serious disease because she caught it before it did its damage. You can complain about her slow office, her soft voice or whatever, but this woman is brilliant and diligent and the person you want to see when you know something is wrong with you, but it's vague and you are written off by others. She will leave no stone unturned in caring for you.
About Dr. Irene Tong, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1962439299
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
