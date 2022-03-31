See All General Surgeons in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Irene Tower, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Irene Tower, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Irene Tower, MD

Dr. Irene Tower, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Tower works at Inland Cosmetic Surgery Medical Center in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Tower's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Cosmetic Surgery
    8680 Monroe Ct Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 771-6780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Face
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Tower?

Mar 31, 2022
I did extensive research on Plastic/Cosmetic surgeon’s in my regional area. I was specifically looking for before/after’s of breast reductions & lifts, because there aren’t many doctor’s that I’ve found who can produce an aesthetically appealing result. All of my research led me to Dr. Tower. I love that she has such an extensive social media presence and that she herself shares her personal interests with the public. Through her personal posts, I learned that aside from being a cosmetic surgeon, she’s an artist! I knew she would work on and treat me like a piece of art and I couldn’t be more pleased with my results. She has a great presence and bedside manner and was straight forward with what my expectations should be.
J.O. — Mar 31, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Irene Tower, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Irene Tower, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tower to family and friends

Dr. Tower's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Tower

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Irene Tower, MD.

About Dr. Irene Tower, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134420839
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cosmetic and Breast Fellowship
Fellowship
Residency
  • Allegheney Genl Hosp
Residency
Medical Education
  • Texas Technical University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Irene Tower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tower has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tower works at Inland Cosmetic Surgery Medical Center in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tower’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tower.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Irene Tower, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.