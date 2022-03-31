Dr. Irene Tower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Tower, MD
Dr. Irene Tower, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Inland Cosmetic Surgery8680 Monroe Ct Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (414) 771-6780
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
I did extensive research on Plastic/Cosmetic surgeon’s in my regional area. I was specifically looking for before/after’s of breast reductions & lifts, because there aren’t many doctor’s that I’ve found who can produce an aesthetically appealing result. All of my research led me to Dr. Tower. I love that she has such an extensive social media presence and that she herself shares her personal interests with the public. Through her personal posts, I learned that aside from being a cosmetic surgeon, she’s an artist! I knew she would work on and treat me like a piece of art and I couldn’t be more pleased with my results. She has a great presence and bedside manner and was straight forward with what my expectations should be.
- Cosmetic and Breast Fellowship
- Allegheney Genl Hosp
- Texas Technical University
Dr. Tower has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
