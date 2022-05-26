Overview of Dr. Irene Voo, MD

Dr. Irene Voo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|University Of California School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Voo works at Irene Voo MD in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Telangiectasia, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.