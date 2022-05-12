Dr. Irene Wahba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Wahba, MD
Overview of Dr. Irene Wahba, MD
Dr. Irene Wahba, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahba's Office Locations
- 1 1908 Land O Lakes Blvd, Lutz, FL 33549 Directions (813) 428-7030
-
2
Womans Groupthe5380 Primrose Lake Cir, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 769-2778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wahba?
I waited for months to get an appointment, my primary care recommended and warned about the wait but I still waited, I am glad I did. She found my problem on my first visit and started treatment and surgery immediately. She took utmost care for me, I felt she treated me like her own friend.
About Dr. Irene Wahba, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1124178116
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahba speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.