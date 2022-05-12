Overview of Dr. Irene Wahba, MD

Dr. Irene Wahba, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.