Dr. Irene Wakam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irene Wakam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wakam works at
Locations
Irene Bih Wakam MD PC3555 Loma Vista Rd Ste 215, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Wakam years and have referred many people to her that also like her. She is open-minded she discusses everything she is extremely caring doctor she has even called me at home. I am extremely comfortable with her, she puts me at ease and I feel a friendship with her I am that comfortable with her.
About Dr. Irene Wakam, MD
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568455251
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
