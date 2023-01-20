Dr. Irene Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Yu, MD
Dr. Irene Yu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Purchase, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Purchase3020 Westchester Ave Ste 303, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions (914) 253-8070Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
ENT and Allergy Associates - New Rochelle145 Huguenot St Ste 610, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 235-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. was professional and friendly and listened to my concerns
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1063590826
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
