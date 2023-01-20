Overview of Dr. Irene Yu, MD

Dr. Irene Yu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Purchase, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Purchase in Purchase, NY with other offices in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Swimmer's Ear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.