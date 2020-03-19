Dr. Iresh Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Iresh Kumar, MD
Dr. Iresh Kumar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
Lone Star Physicians Group, PA8501 Wade Blvd Ste 140, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 705-9696
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Very homely and he explains everything in Details and take very good time with kids and also with grandparents. He is very mature. Very laughing and entertained. Pinakin Ramanlal Maharaja
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- Ssg Hospital and Medical College
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.