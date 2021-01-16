Overview of Dr. Irfan Ahmad, MD

Dr. Irfan Ahmad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woonsocket, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Landmark Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at Rhode Island Medicine Inc. in Woonsocket, RI with other offices in Pawtucket, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.