Overview of Dr. Irfan Ahsan, MD

Dr. Irfan Ahsan, MD is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Ahsan works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.