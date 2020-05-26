Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD
Overview of Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD
Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from 1997 - Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ansari's Office Locations
Frankfort Eye Center100 Diagnostic Dr, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 628-3378Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Frankfort Eye Center202 Frankfort St Ste 107, Versailles, KY 40383 Directions (859) 205-3312Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
New Horizons Medical Center Specialty Clinics120 Progress Way, Owenton, KY 40359 Directions (502) 628-3383
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Smart, caring, communicates well.
About Dr. Irfan Ansari, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1043207228
Education & Certifications
- 2012 - Drexel University
- 2003 - Drexel University
- 2000 - St Vincent's Hospital
- 1997 - Aga Khan University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ansari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansari has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ansari speaks Hindi and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.
