Dr. Irfan Fazil, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Irfan Fazil, MD

Dr. Irfan Fazil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They graduated from Long Island College Hospital.

Dr. Fazil works at Dr. Ray Silao Internal Medicine in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fazil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frontage Rd. Office
    11468 N Frontage Rd Ste A, Yuma, AZ 85367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 342-6500
  2. 2
    Ave B Office
    2851 S Avenue B Ste 101, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 783-0092
  3. 3
    Bio Family Clinic
    11611 S Foothills Blvd Ste G, Yuma, AZ 85367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 247-9616

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Dehydration
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Dehydration

Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 07, 2022
    Where detailed oriented doctor. He explained every thing in detail. I never saw him in rush. This gives me impression that he is really likes what he do. Diagnosed with me radre adrenal disease. I thank him greatly for that
    Andrew — Jan 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Irfan Fazil, MD
    About Dr. Irfan Fazil, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528018819
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Long Island College Hospital
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irfan Fazil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fazil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fazil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fazil works at Dr. Ray Silao Internal Medicine in Yuma, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Fazil’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

