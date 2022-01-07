Dr. Irfan Fazil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fazil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Fazil, MD
Overview of Dr. Irfan Fazil, MD
Dr. Irfan Fazil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They graduated from Long Island College Hospital.
Dr. Fazil's Office Locations
Frontage Rd. Office11468 N Frontage Rd Ste A, Yuma, AZ 85367 Directions (928) 342-6500
Ave B Office2851 S Avenue B Ste 101, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 783-0092
Bio Family Clinic11611 S Foothills Blvd Ste G, Yuma, AZ 85367 Directions (928) 247-9616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Where detailed oriented doctor. He explained every thing in detail. I never saw him in rush. This gives me impression that he is really likes what he do. Diagnosed with me radre adrenal disease. I thank him greatly for that
About Dr. Irfan Fazil, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1528018819
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fazil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fazil accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fazil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fazil speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fazil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fazil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fazil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fazil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.