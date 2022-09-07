Overview

Dr. Irfan Hameed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Medical City Fort Worth and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Hameed works at Epic Heart and Vascular Care in Decatur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.