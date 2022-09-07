Dr. Irfan Handoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Handoo, MD
Dr. Irfan Handoo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Missouri At Kansas City, School Of Medicine.
Interpersonal Psychiatry1010 Carondelet Dr Ste 329, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 441-9875
I had heard that Dr. Handoo was the top ketamine doctor in town and had the most expertise. I have been to several ketamine clinics in the Kansas City area, and the results that I have gotten from seeing Dr. Handoo since starting IV ketamine treatments with him have been night and day. It is the best my depression has been in over 30 years and it has been no comparison. Dr. Handoo's knowledge and guidance during IV ketamine treatments has been amazing, and his nurse Zac has been outstanding and made it a wonderful experience. I strongly recommend Dr. Handoo for IV ketamine treatments and would not go anywhere else.
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- University Of Missouri At Kansas City, School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Handoo has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Handoo speaks Spanish and Urdu.
