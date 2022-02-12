Dr. Irfan Iftikhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iftikhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Iftikhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irfan Iftikhar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Dow Med Coll, Karachi and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Iftikhar works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Intervention Specialists2222 Greenhouse Rd Ste 600, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (281) 646-9911
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iftikhar?
I would consider Dr. Iftikhar and his entire team to be exemplary. Every single person that I dealt with was extremely friendly and very professional. One thing that is important to me is that I didn't have to get there and wait. I was recognized and assisted immediately. Top notch and first class all the way. I totally recommend Dr. Iftikhar and his team.
About Dr. Irfan Iftikhar, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851357248
Education & Certifications
- Loyola university med ctr Interventional card
- Baylor College Of Med
- Dow Med Coll, Karachi
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iftikhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iftikhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iftikhar works at
Dr. Iftikhar has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iftikhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iftikhar speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Iftikhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iftikhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iftikhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iftikhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.