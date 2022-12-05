Overview of Dr. Irfan Lalani, MD

Dr. Irfan Lalani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Matagorda Regional Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.