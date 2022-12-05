Dr. Irfan Lalani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Lalani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irfan Lalani, MD
Dr. Irfan Lalani, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Matagorda Regional Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalani's Office Locations
- 1 16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 320, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 265-0225
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Matagorda Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lalani is a kind, soft-spoken man. His bedside manner is top-notch, as a nurse, I love to work with him. I am also his patient. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Irfan Lalani, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson-U Tex
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Aga Khan U
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lalani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lalani has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lalani speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalani.
