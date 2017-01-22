Dr. Irfan Mirza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- IL
- Chicago
- Dr. Irfan Mirza, MD
Dr. Irfan Mirza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irfan Mirza, MD
Dr. Irfan Mirza, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois at Chicago
Dr. Mirza works at
Dr. Mirza's Office Locations
-
1
Illinois Cancer Specialists7447 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 774-0042Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Marginal Zone Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Burkitt's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lobular Carconima
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Penile Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirza?
Takes time with you to LISTEN to patient and Great care to make sure you get your questions answered. Great "bed-side" manner!
About Dr. Irfan Mirza, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1134128036
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza works at
Dr. Mirza has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.