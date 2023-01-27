Overview of Dr. Irfan Qureshi, MD

Dr. Irfan Qureshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Qureshi works at JAMES A GRUMMAN JR MD PA in Victoria, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.