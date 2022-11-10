Dr. Irfan Raheem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raheem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irfan Raheem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irfan Raheem, MD
Dr. Irfan Raheem, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Raheem's Office Locations
-
1
St Joseph Mercy - Oakland44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 858-3000
-
2
Arthritis Solutions, P.A.201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 303, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 370-1153
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Golden Rule
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely amazing! His knowledge, educational background, and accomplishments speak for itself. His bedside manner is TOP TIER. His practice is run like a well oiled machine. Everyone is on the same page and very kind. Dr. Raheem is a Physician that I can absolutely trust. He's straight forward and transparent. Not to mention very kind! He's an absolute breath of fresh air. I worked for many Doctors in the past and now I recruit them. So believe me when I say, he's top notch!!
About Dr. Irfan Raheem, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1831486190
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raheem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raheem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raheem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raheem has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raheem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raheem speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Raheem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raheem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raheem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raheem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.