Overview of Dr. Irfan Sohail, MD

Dr. Irfan Sohail, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Quaid E Azam Medical College - Islamia University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Sohail works at Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center - Henderson in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, End-Stage Renal Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.