Overview of Dr. Irfan Tahir, MD

Dr. Irfan Tahir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University Of Nv School Of Med



Dr. Tahir works at Intermountain Healthcare in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.