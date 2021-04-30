Overview

Dr. Irfan Wadiwala, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Wadiwala works at Houston Weight Loss in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.