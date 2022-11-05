Overview of Dr. Irim Yasin, MD

Dr. Irim Yasin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Yasin works at INTEGRIS CANCER INSTITUTE OF OKLAHOMA in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.