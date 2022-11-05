Dr. Irim Yasin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yasin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irim Yasin, MD
Overview of Dr. Irim Yasin, MD
Dr. Irim Yasin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Yasin's Office Locations
Main Office5915 W Memorial Rd Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 773-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Community Choice
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yasin and her entire staff have made this journey with me and every step towards living a normal life. This disease is so devastating to patients and their families. Dr. Yasin has provided the best quality care and given me confidence and determination through medical technology and the genuine care and love she has for her patients. Thank you for all you have provided and we will continue to fight anything that comes our way. Love to all.
About Dr. Irim Yasin, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yasin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yasin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yasin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yasin has seen patients for Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yasin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Yasin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yasin.
