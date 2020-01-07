Dr. Irina Abramova, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Abramova, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Irina Abramova, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Abramova works at
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Forest Hills Multispecialty112-05 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very pleased with her thoroughness, care and concern. She seems to be a doctor that is truly interested in her patients.
About Dr. Irina Abramova, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1174881551
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- New York Hospital Queens
- UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Abramova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abramova accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abramova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abramova works at
Dr. Abramova has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abramova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.