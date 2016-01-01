Overview of Dr. Irina Arp, MD

Dr. Irina Arp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Arp works at MOUNT CARMEL HEALTH in Columbus, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.