Dr. Irina Bass, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Irina Bass, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER.
Kid Kare Medical15-01 Broadway Ste 36, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 773-6171
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been taking my kids to her for years. She is smart and attentive (I have had issues with other doctors because I felt like they weren't really listening) but Dr. Bass always takes the time to listen, think, and explain the best solution. My kids love going to her, I wouldn't recommend anyone else. Above all she is very thoughtful and caring, which is very important when your kid is sick and you're overly stressed.
- Pediatrics
- English, Hebrew
- 1346212156
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatrics
Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bass speaks Hebrew.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.
