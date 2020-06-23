See All Pediatricians in Fair Lawn, NJ
Dr. Irina Bass, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Irina Bass, MD

Dr. Irina Bass, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Bass works at Kid Kare Medical in Fair Lawn, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kid Kare Medical
    15-01 Broadway Ste 36, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 773-6171

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Diabetes Counseling
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Irina Bass, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1346212156
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irina Bass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.