Dr. Irina Benaur, MD
Overview of Dr. Irina Benaur, MD
Dr. Irina Benaur, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Moscow Medical Academy and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Eating Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benaur's Office Locations
- 1 20 Nassau St Ste 318, Princeton, NJ 08542 Directions (609) 203-3608
-
2
Princeton Neuroscience Group Psychiatry195 Nassau St Ste 9, Princeton, NJ 08542 Directions (609) 203-3608
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr. Benaur 4 years ago during a very dark period of my life. She was thoughtful and caring and gently guided me through my trauma. I continue to see her as necessary. Cannot recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Irina Benaur, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1477656783
Education & Certifications
- Institute of the Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health Sys
- Moscow Medical Academy
- Psychiatry
