Overview of Dr. Irina Cherepashinskaya Vaizman, MD

Dr. Irina Cherepashinskaya Vaizman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Cherepashinskaya Vaizman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners University Physicians Group Medicine at South Avenue in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

