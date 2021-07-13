Dr. Digilova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irina Digilova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irina Digilova, MD
Dr. Irina Digilova, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pearland, TX. They graduated from Krasnodar Med School.
Dr. Digilova works at
Dr. Digilova's Office Locations
Shakti Care LLC6302 Broadway St Ste 230, Pearland, TX 77581 Directions (281) 529-6242
Martin Luther King Jr Health Center Pharmacy3550 Swingle Rd, Houston, TX 77047 Directions (713) 873-5270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Digilova, is a excellent doctor phychiatrist. Dr. Digilova, was there in my hard times and good. I probably wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for her understanding and knowing how to feel better and function as a regular person. Jennifer is just wonderful! She has a very sweet disposition, easy to talk to and just a wonderful person! Couldn’t ask for a better Doctor and receptionist anywhere. Thank you Dr Digilova, your the best ever!
About Dr. Irina Digilova, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1255447512
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Krasnodar Med School
- Krasnodar Medical School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Digilova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digilova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digilova works at
Dr. Digilova has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digilova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Digilova speaks Russian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Digilova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digilova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digilova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digilova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.