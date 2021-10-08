Overview of Dr. Irina Dimitrova, MD

Dr. Irina Dimitrova, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Med University Of Sofia Bulgaria and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Dimitrova works at Henry Ford Cancer Institute in Detroit, MI with other offices in Westminster, CO, Jackson, MI and Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.