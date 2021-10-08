See All Oncologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Irina Dimitrova, MD

Oncology
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Irina Dimitrova, MD

Dr. Irina Dimitrova, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Med University Of Sofia Bulgaria and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Dr. Dimitrova works at Henry Ford Cancer Institute in Detroit, MI with other offices in Westminster, CO, Jackson, MI and Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dimitrova's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Detroit
    2800 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Church Ranch
    7233 Church Ranch Blvd, Westminster, CO 80021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 925-4100
  3. 3
    Henry Ford Allegiance Health - Professional Building
    1100 E Michigan Ave Ste 307, Jackson, MI 49201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
    3333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Allegiance Health
  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Gynecologic Cancer
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Gynecologic Cancer

Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Priority Health
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 08, 2021
    Dr. Dimitrova is the best doctor I have ever had. She spends time to answer all questions, she is organized, compassionate, knowledgeable and truly cares. She helped save me from metastasized uterine cancer. I trust her with my life.
    Linda Sauchak — Oct 08, 2021
    About Dr. Irina Dimitrova, MD

    • Oncology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Bulgarian, Greek, Macedonian and Russian
    • 1003847237
    Education & Certifications

    • Aurora Sinai Medical Center
    • Med University Of Sofia Bulgaria
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irina Dimitrova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimitrova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dimitrova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dimitrova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dimitrova has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimitrova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimitrova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimitrova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimitrova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimitrova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

