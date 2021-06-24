Dr. Irina Fennimore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fennimore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Fennimore, MD
Dr. Irina Fennimore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, OH.
Dr. Fennimore's Office Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates Inc.3050 Mack Rd Ste 375, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 682-4520
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had my daughter there 11 years ago We found out I am pregnant glad she still there can’t waits to see her all over again
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Fennimore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fennimore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fennimore has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fennimore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fennimore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fennimore.
