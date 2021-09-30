Dr. Irina Godes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Godes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irina Godes, MD
Dr. Irina Godes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Godes' Office Locations
Comprehensive Community Center12157 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606 Directions (818) 755-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Godes is an excellent specialist, caring and very attentive to her patients. She answers all questions with pleasure, offers all possible means to identify the health problem and eliminate it. I am very happy as a parent of two children, I am very grateful to her.
About Dr. Irina Godes, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Armenian
- 1003896366
Education & Certifications
- SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Godes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godes speaks Armenian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Godes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godes.
