Overview of Dr. Irina Grimberg, MD

Dr. Irina Grimberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Grimberg works at Internal Medicine Primary Care in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.