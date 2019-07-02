See All Urologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Irina Jaeger, MD

Urology
2.4 (27)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Irina Jaeger, MD

Dr. Irina Jaeger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jaeger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    27100 Chardon Rd Rm 100, Cleveland, OH 44143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-3009
  2. 2
    Uhmg-urology-brainard
    29001 Cedar Rd Ste 202, Cleveland, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-3009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH Geauga Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Portage Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Bladder Surgery
Urinary Stones
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Bladder Surgery

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jul 02, 2019
    Saw Dr. Jaeger due to gross hematuria. She scheduled a cat scan and a cystoscopy. She wanted to make sure that there was nothing wrong with me. I had the cystoscopy today and it was painless. She is a kind and caring doctor. I highly recommend her.
    — Jul 02, 2019
    About Dr. Irina Jaeger, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023215936
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irina Jaeger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaeger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaeger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaeger has seen patients for Urinary Stones and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaeger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaeger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaeger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

