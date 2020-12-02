Dr. Joukova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irina Joukova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irina Joukova, MD
Dr. Irina Joukova, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Joukova works at
Dr. Joukova's Office Locations
-
1
Bustleton Healthcare9867 Bustleton Ave Ste B, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 969-3322
-
2
Kennedy Health Alliance1305 Kings Hwy N Ste 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 429-3862
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joukova?
Dr. Joukova is incredible as well as her stuff always helpful and kind. Not only has she taken great care of my health as a specialist, but also she is lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. I highly recommend becoming her patient!
About Dr. Irina Joukova, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1972768794
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joukova accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joukova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joukova works at
Dr. Joukova has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joukova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joukova speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Joukova. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joukova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joukova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joukova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.