Dr. Irina Kiblitsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Irina Kiblitsky, MD
Dr. Irina Kiblitsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'AIX-MARSEILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiblitsky's Office Locations
- 1 1329 E 17th St Unit 1, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 382-5060
Recondite Assistance Corp.1901 Avenue P Apt 1A, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 382-0157
Greenehouse Surgicare. PC55 Greene Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 280-1920
Steven E Newman MD PC350 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 875-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing psychiatrist, listens, respects, and works with the informed parents driving their quest for recovery.
About Dr. Irina Kiblitsky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'AIX-MARSEILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiblitsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiblitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiblitsky.
