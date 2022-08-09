Overview

Dr. Irina Korneeva, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ivanovo State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Korneeva works at Health Point Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.