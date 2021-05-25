Overview

Dr. Irina Lendel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Lendel works at Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Russellville, AR, North Little Rock, AR and Hot Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.