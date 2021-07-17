Dr. Irina Mikheyeva, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikheyeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Mikheyeva, DO
Dr. Irina Mikheyeva, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O. and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Century Medical & Dental Center Inc.260 AVENUE X, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 336-8855Wednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Associates in Ob-gyn Care PC2044 Ocean Ave Ste A4, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 376-2220
I Mikheyeva Medical PC2148 Ocean Ave Ste 402, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
Dr.Mikheeva is an amazing doctor - she delivered all of my children, she is very knowledgeable and thorough, unparalleled clinical skills and outstanding quality of medical care - I would most definitely recommend Dr. Mikheyeva to anyone seeking a real professional in the field of obstetrics and gynecology!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1245411354
- Maimonides Medical Center - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine - D.O.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Mikheyeva speaks Russian.
