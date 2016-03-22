Overview

Dr. Irina Milman, DO is a Dermatologist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Milman works at Gastroenterology Consultants, P.C. in Roswell, GA with other offices in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.