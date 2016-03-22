Dr. Irina Milman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Milman, DO
Overview
Dr. Irina Milman, DO is a Dermatologist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Locations
Goodman Dermatology2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 280, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 754-0787Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Glick Skin Institute1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 107, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 798-3494Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Milman was very personable. She answered all of my questions and gave me options. She was very professional and had a great bedside manner. She seemed genuinely concerned about my feelings and I did not feel rushed.
About Dr. Irina Milman, DO
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1053532077
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milman speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Milman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.