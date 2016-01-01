See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Irina Rapoport, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Irina Rapoport, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Rapoport works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone--Mineola in Mineola, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone--Mineola
    120 Mineola Blvd Lowr Level, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ultrasound, Breast
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
PET Scan
Ultrasound, Breast
CT Scan (Computed Tomography)
PET Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Volume CT Scan Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Dr. Irina Rapoport, MD

    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720390099
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rapoport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rapoport works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone--Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rapoport’s profile.

    Dr. Rapoport has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapoport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapoport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapoport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

