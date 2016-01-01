Dr. Rapoport accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irina Rapoport, MD
Overview
Dr. Irina Rapoport, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone--Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Lowr Level, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Irina Rapoport, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Frequently Asked Questions
