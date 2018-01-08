Dr. Irina Rosewater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosewater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Rosewater, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Irina Rosewater, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Endocrine Assoc. of Ct LLC1952 Whitney Ave Ste 14, Hamden, CT 06517 Directions (203) 488-5885
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Rosewater provides the level of care and service we should all receive from our physician's. As a diabetic she provided me with a course of treatment that now has my daily numbers in a normal range, I as well as my A1C also normal again. As a result of her knowledge and ability we are also elimating meds I have been taking for years. Burton P Vitale
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1477793529
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rosewater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosewater accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosewater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosewater works at
Dr. Rosewater has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosewater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosewater. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosewater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosewater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosewater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.