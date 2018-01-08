Overview

Dr. Irina Rosewater, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Rosewater works at Endocrine Associates Of Connecticut in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.