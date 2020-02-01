Overview of Dr. Irina Rybalova, MD

Dr. Irina Rybalova, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nyack, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Russian State Med U and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.



Dr. Rybalova works at Hematology Oncology Center in Nyack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.