Dr. Irina Shanidze, MD
Overview of Dr. Irina Shanidze, MD
Dr. Irina Shanidze, MD is a Pulmonologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Dr. Shanidze works at
Dr. Shanidze's Office Locations
Consultants Sleep/Plmnry Medcn29275 W 10 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 350-2722
Consultants in Sleep and Pulmonary Medicine26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 501, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 662-4370
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Irina Shanidze, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1518977198
Education & Certifications
- DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanidze has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanidze accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanidze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanidze has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanidze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanidze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanidze.
