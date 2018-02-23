See All Neurologists in Gaithersburg, MD
Dr. Irina Skopets, MD

Neurology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Irina Skopets, MD

Dr. Irina Skopets, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Smolenskij Med Institute Smolensk Russian Sfsr.

Dr. Skopets works at Irina A Skopets MD, PA in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Skopets' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Irina A. Skopets MD PA
    16220 Frederick Rd Ste 206, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 303-4840

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Memory Evaluation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Memory Evaluation

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Memory Evaluation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing
Low Back Pain
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurological Testing
Pain Management
Parkinson's Disease
Polyneuropathy
Refsum Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 23, 2018
    My mother has been Dr Skopets patient for more than a decade. We see the doctor several times a year for medication refills, to ask for medical advise, not necessarily related to my mother neurological problem. We have been always impressed by Dr Skopets knowledge, compassion, willingness adn ability to help. She is caring adn detail oriented. I would like to become her patient too, but Dr Skopets does not accept new patient under my insurance.
    — Feb 23, 2018
    About Dr. Irina Skopets, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538116330
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Smolenskij Med Institute Smolensk Russian Sfsr
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irina Skopets, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skopets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skopets has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skopets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skopets works at Irina A Skopets MD, PA in Gaithersburg, MD. View the full address on Dr. Skopets’s profile.

    Dr. Skopets has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skopets on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Skopets. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skopets.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skopets, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skopets appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

