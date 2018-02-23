Overview of Dr. Irina Skopets, MD

Dr. Irina Skopets, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Smolenskij Med Institute Smolensk Russian Sfsr.



Dr. Skopets works at Irina A Skopets MD, PA in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.