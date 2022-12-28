Overview of Dr. Irina Tartakovsky, MD

Dr. Irina Tartakovsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Tartakovsky works at Irina Tartakovsky, MD in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.